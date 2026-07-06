Mumbai Red alert: Relief for students as all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges shut

Mumbai schools and colleges will close Tuesday as the BMC declares a precautionary holiday following the IMD's orange alert for heavy rain and gusty winds.

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A bus gets stuck while wading through a waterlogged road in Mumbai. ANI

Mumbai Red alert: All government, private, and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday as a precautionary safety measure. The decision, announced on Monday night by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), comes in response to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) “orange” alert. Officials declared the holiday to protect students from the anticipated heavy downpours and gusty winds, ensuring nobody is trapped in the treacherous transit conditions often caused by the city’s severe monsoon weather.

The high-alert weather warning prompted immediate action from municipal authorities to prevent chaos on the roads and ensure public safety. Local civic bodies urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, emphasizing that keeping educational institutions shut is an essential step to mitigate risks during peak rainfall hours.

Also read: Indian Navy on standby as NDRF intensifies rescue Ops amid heavy rain across Maharashtra

The BMC urged citizens to venture outdoors only if necessary and advised them to contact its helpline 1916 in case of any emergency. It also urged people to strictly follow advisories issued by the administration.

Maharashtra has been experiencing relentless rainfall over the past two to three days, severely disrupting daily life for residents of Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Tragic incidents linked to the rain have also resulted in casualties across the state.

IMD ‘Orange Alert’ for Thane district

The IMD has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for Thane district for July 7. The district is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds. Due to continuous rain over the past three days, low-lying areas are facing severe waterlogging. To mitigate risks such as tree falls, traffic congestion, and potential rain-related disasters, the District Collector has ordered all Anganwadis, schools, and colleges to remain closed tomorrow, July 7, prioritising student safety.

Also read: Mumbai Rains: WATCH high tide hits Marine Drive amid Red alert – Check IMD forecast for Palghar, Thane, Raigad

Extremely heavy rainfall warning

An extremely heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Nashik tomorrow. Heavy downpours are anticipated across rural areas, including Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, and Dindori. Consequently, the administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in five talukas: Nashik Rural, Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, and Dindori. Weekly local markets in these regions will also remain shut. Additionally, all schools within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits will stay closed tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies)