Mumbai: Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar is going to hold a meeting on Friday evening with parents of students ahead of reopening of schools for classes 5 to 12 from October 4, news agency ANI reported. The mayor will discuss important issues along with important coronavirus restrictions and precautions.

Earlier, Pednekar had announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for the reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4. "We are ready with SoPs to reopen schools. The consent will be taken from the parents of the students and it would be mandatory to give it in writing," the mayor had said.

The schools in Mumbai are set to reopen from Monday, after almost 18 months. As the COVID-19 situation has improved in the country, most of the places have been opened after unlock in many states. In such a situation, schools and colleges have been opened once again in many states, while many states are preparing to open schools and colleges.

The schools in Mumbai had been closed for over a year and half due to the pandemic, affecting studies severely. Schools were shut down completely in Mumbai from March 31, 2020, and most of the children have been attending online classes since then.

(With inputs from ANI)