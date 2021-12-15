Mumbai: Schools for students of classes 1 to 7 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane has reopened from Wednesday nearly 20 months after they were shut for in-person learning due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent imposition of restrictions. “Children are happy to go back to school once again. Physical schooling is better than online schooling. The school has taken all the precautions,” said a parent. An order to reopen the schools in the metropolis was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.Also Read - Mumbai Schools Reopening: Physical Classes For Classes 1 to 7 to Resume From Tomorrow | Guidelines & SOPs Here

Following BMC's decision, the Pune Municipal Corporation also decided to reopen the schools for standard 1 to 7 in Pune from Thursday. According to the order issued by PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, schools in Pune have been asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols, while the RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for teachers and non-teaching staff who are not fully vaccinated yet. The PMC has asked the school management to complete the vaccination of their staff.

Mayor of Pune, Murlidhar Mohol said, "We have decided to start classes I to VII in Pune Municipal Corporation from Thursday (December 16, 2021) parents should take note of this."

On November 30, the reopening of schools for Standard 1 to 7 was postponed till December 15 in view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread in parts of the world, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation. Earlier the state government had announced to reopen the schools from December 1, however, after Mumbai now Pune becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.

Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic and later online classes were started for students.

The schools in various districts of Maharashtra decided to reopen even as the scare of the Omicron variant of coronavirus looms over the nation. The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). As of Tuesday, Maharashtra has reported 28 cases of Omicron, including in Mumbai and Pune.