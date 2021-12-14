Mumbai: All schools in Mumbai will reopen from Wednesday (December 15) for Class 1 to Class 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. According to the guidelines issued, physical classes have been permitted to open from December 15. The online option for classes will continue, the BMC said.Also Read - Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan Test Positive For Coronavirus After Kareena And Amrita

The physical classes were scheduled to begin from December 1 but were postponed in view of rise in Omicron variant cases.

Guidelines/SOPs issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in Mumbai: