Mumbai: All schools in Mumbai will reopen from Wednesday (December 15) for Class 1 to Class 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. According to the guidelines issued, physical classes have been permitted to open from December 15. The online option for classes will continue, the BMC said.
The physical classes were scheduled to begin from December 1 but were postponed in view of rise in Omicron variant cases.
Guidelines/SOPs issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in Mumbai:
- According to the SOPs issued by the Maharashtra government, all schools in the state have to strictly maintain at least 6 feet of distance between the two students.
- Physical classes for Class 1 to Class 7 students in all Mumbai schools have been allowed from December 15
- Everyone should wear a mask at all times in schools and wash their hands frequently
- Any crowded school activities, games, or group prayers must be avoided and the school authorities should keep an eye on this.
- If any student or teacher is not well, they should avoid coming to school and isolate themselves
- All schools should be disinfected from time to time and proper COVID guidelines need to be followed