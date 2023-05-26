Home

Education

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Registration Begins Tomorrow at mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. Complete Schedule Inside

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Registration Begins Tomorrow at mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. Complete Schedule Inside

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Eligible candidates can fill up the Mumbai University Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website — mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: As per the official notification, the University will begin the registration process from tomorrow, May 27, 2023.

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Mumbai University has published a detailed schedule for pre-admission online application for the upcoming academic year 2023-2024. As per the official notification, the University will begin the registration process from tomorrow, May 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the Mumbai University Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website — mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac. The last date to submit the application form is June 12, 2023.

To recall our readers, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has already declared the result for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination. And now, students need to fill the application form to pursue higher education.

You may like to read

Admission Notification: Pre-Admission Online Enrolment will be start from 27th May, 2023, https://t.co/4qLby4vSM6 pic.twitter.com/iWwHRCNYQE — University of Mumbai (@Uni_Mumbai) May 25, 2023

Trending Now

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Check Schedule Here

Sale of Admission Forms: May 27, 2023, to June 12, 2023 (1:00 PM)

Pre Admission Online Enrolment(On University Website): May 27 to June 12, 2023

Online Submission of Admission Forms along with Pre-Enrollment Forms(Mandatory)

First Merit List Announcement: June 19,2023

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees (with Undertaker form): June 20 to June 27, 2023

Second Merit List Announcement: June 28, 2023

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees: June 30, 2023

Third Merit List Announcement:: July 5, 2023

Online verification of documents and online payment of fees:: July 7 to July 10, 2023

Mumbai University Admissions 2023: Admission Form – Link to be active soon

All admissions to the first year of Degree Programs and their academic activities will be as per the provisions and guidelines of NEP 2020 issued by the Government of Maharashtra, the University of Mumbai, and the University Grant Commission from time of time. All colleges including Autonomous Colleges should strictly follow the above admission schedule. Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media and Communication (BA.MMC) and Bachelor of Social Work (B.SW) are some of the courses available for the first year of degree programs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES