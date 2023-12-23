Home

Mumbai University And Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to Offer Course on Temple Management

The Mumbai University has said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer a course on temple management.

Mumbai: The Mumbai University has said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer a course on temple management, as per the news agency PTI report. Under this collaboration, it will offer a range of diploma and certificate-level courses both online and offline. The university’s Centre for Hindu Studies along with its Sanskrit Department has inked the MoU with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, a press release issued by the university added.

The course will focus on holistic study of Hindu philosophy with degree and certificate courses. The University of Mumbai (known earlier as University of Bombay) is one of the oldest and premier Universities in India.

It was established in 1857 consequent upon “Wood’s Education Dispatch”, and it is one amongst the first three Universities in India.

(With PTI Inputs)

