The Mumbai University has extended the deadline for conducting the end semester examinations for the final year students, according to the reports. The reports further add that the university has permitted for the exams to be conducted until January 9, 2021, for all the courses.

As per earlier notification, however, the deadline to complete the examinations was December 31, 2020.

Many of the teachers however along with college principals had complained that the mandatory 90 teaching days were not met since the academic session had commenced late due to the pandemic and lockdown.

Mumbai University may change the exam pattern and add more questions in the MCQ format, according to the sources. The exams will be conducted in an online proctored mode and will also include mandatory digital supervision.