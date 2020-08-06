Mumbai University first merit list 2020: University of Mumbai on Thursday released the first merit list. All those who want to take admission to undergraduate degree courses can visit the official website and check the cut-offs of various colleges of Mumbai University. Also Read - Mumbai University UG Admission 2020: Registrations Open Till August 4, Apply Now at mum.digitaluniversity.ac

Students can expect a spike in cut-offs due to good results in this years’s class 12 board exams. Also Read - Mumbai University Professor Sent on Forced Leave For Criticising Rahul Gandhi's Remark on Veer Savarkar

Find links to first cut-off links to various colleges here: Also Read - Xavier's kicks off 150th year celebrations on Saturday, plans fund-raising for satellite campuses

St Xavier’s College First Merit List

Check Wilson College First Merit List 2020

Check DG Ruparel College cut off 2020

Check Jai Hind College merit list

Check KC College First Merit List 2020

Check HR College First Merit List

All those whose names appear on the list can confirm their seats by August 11.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the students will need to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college to confirm their admissions.

The colleges will then provisional admission certificate to the students, following submission of a hard copy of their marksheets and other mandatory documents.