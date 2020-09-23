New Delhi: Mumbai University has extended the date of online filing of admission forms of Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) till October 6. Also Read - Final Year Exams Latest News Today: Mumbai University to Conduct Tests Online in MCQ Format | Check Probable Dates of Theory, Practical And Viva Voce Here

The final-year exams of the Mumbai University’s will commence from October 8. The exams will be conducted in online. Students will be given one hour to attempt the question paper, which will consist 50 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), reports said. Also Read - Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 Released: Find Links of Top Colleges Jai Hind, St Xavier's Among Others Here

It must be further noted that the first and second year exams will be held in November 2020, in the online format. Also Read - Mumbai University UG Admission 2020: Registrations Open Till August 4, Apply Now at mum.digitaluniversity.ac