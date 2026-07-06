Mumbai University postpones July 6 exams, revised datesheet soon; notice inside

The University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6.

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Mumbai University postpones July 6 exams, revised datesheet soon; notice inside(Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai rains: In view of the heavy rainfall, the University of Mumbai has postponed all examinations scheduled for July 6. The announcement comes as a precautionary measure. Sharing a post on X, the University of Mumbai wrote, “In light of the heavy rainfall and severe downpour warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, and keeping the safety of students in mind, all examinations of the University of Mumbai scheduled to be conducted on July 06, 2026, have been postponed.”

“The revised timetable for the concerned examinations will be published soon on the official website of the University of Mumbai. Students are advised to regularly check the notices on the university’s website. Students, colleges, and everyone concerned should take note of this,” the notice read.

Also Read: Mumbai Monsoon Update: Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Solapur to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

When will the revised examination schedule be released?

The new dates will be released soon. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert warning along with gusty winds for today, July 6, 2026, for Mumbai. According to a BMC tweet, all Government, Municipal, and private schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared closed today, Monday, July 6, 2026, for the safety of the students. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to avoid venturing out if not urgent. For the past few days, the city has been battered by incessant rains and waterlogged areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa during July 5 to July 11; Madhya Maharashtra during July 5 to 8; Marathawada and Saurashtra & Kutch during July 5 to 6; Gujarat Region during July 5 to 9, 2026. “Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Madhya Maharashtra during 9th-11th July; Marathawada and Saurashtra & Kutch during 7th-11th July; Gujarat Region during 10th-11th July,” reads the notice.

The revised schedule for the postponed examinations will be announced shortly and will be made available on the University of Mumbai’s official website. Students, parents, and college authorities have been advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates and not rely on unverified sources.

How to check revised schedule for Mumbai University?