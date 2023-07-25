Home

Mumbai University Puts Out Revised Exam Schedule; Details Here

Mumbai University exams: The BA semester 5 papers (apart from code 3A00135 and 3A0014) have been postponed from July 20 to July 26.

The MU had rescheduled some exams due to heavy rains.

Mumbai University exams: Mumbai University has released a revised exam schedule for some of its courses. The university had rescheduled the papers for the third year Bachelor of Arts semester V exam and some other courses. The exams were rescheduled due to heavy rains in the city. As per reports, the BA semester 5 papers (apart from code 3A00135 and 3A0014) have been postponed from July 20 to July 26. The third year BA year BA semester 5 papers scheduled for July 26 (except 3A00135 and 3A00145) have been moved to July 28. All other papers for July 20 have been rescheduled to July 31. Mumbai University will hold the exam at the same venue and time as stated previously.

Mumbai University Results

The Mumbai University had recently declared the results of the third year BCom fifth semester exams. Out of the 36,105 students who appeared for the repeat exam, only 16,782 or 51.36 per cent cleared the papers. In the regular BCom semester 5 exams, only 34.25 per cent cleared the papers, as per FPJ.

A senior MU official, told The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity that students have been struggling with the exams, as the Mumbai University has brought back the subjective question pattern in papers.

Mumbai University PG Admission 2023:

The Mumbai University has commenced the registration process for postgraduate courses. “The portal will be open for students at the URL from 21st July, 2023 and admission process is to be started for the following programmes for all Non Autonomous affiliated colleges and University P.G. Departments and Autonomous Departments,” reads a notice. The application forms will be available till August 5 (up to 11 AM). The MU is conducting the verification of documents till August 8. In case students have any grievances, they can contact the institution from August 11 to 14. The MU admission final merit list will be out on August 14. The fee payment can be done from August 14 to August 18.

Mumbai University PG Admission 2023: How To Register

Visit muadmission.samarth.cdu.in.

Click on the new registration option.

Fill in your personal details and register.

Verify your mail ID via a one-time password.

Fill in the application and pay the fee.

Click on submit.

