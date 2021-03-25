Mumbai: The Mumbai University has announced the final date sheet for the semester exams and backlog exams of the 5th semester. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the exam will be held online mode. According to the dates announced, the varsity will conduct the last semester theory examinations for final year undergraduate Arts, Commerce and Science, from 15th April 2021. Also, all the degree colleges in Mumbai have been instructed to conduct practicals and viva-voce through Skype, Zoom app, Google Meet or through telephone if required. Also Read - Can Money Buy You Happiness? This New Scientific Study Says 'Yes, It Actually Does'

For the convenience of the students, who are preparing for the examination we have mentioned all the important dates below:

As per the exam dates, the theory exams of the 1st to 4th semester will be held from 15 April to 5th May whereas the 6th semester of the theory exams is scheduled to be conducted from 6th to 21st May.

The Management courses for semester 3rd and 4th will be conducted from 3rd to 20th May 2021.

The backlogs exams of the 5th semester will be held from 24th May to 2nd June.

The candidates must note that the schedule for exams in professional programmes such as architecture, engineering, law and postgraduate courses will be released soon.

The director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, of Mumbai University, Vinod Patil said that “Final year last semester examinations will be held in online mode through the same method as previous semester examinations were conducted. The schedule will be released soon for final examinations of postgraduate and professional courses.”