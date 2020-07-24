Mumbai University UG Admission 2020: University of Mumbai on Friday released the admission schedule for its undergraduate (UG) degree programmes, just a week after the Maharashtra HSC results were announced. Aspiring students who wish to take admission into colleges under the Mumbai University can apply online by visiting the varsity’s official portal – mum.digitaluniversity.ac. Also Read - Mumbai University Professor Sent on Forced Leave For Criticising Rahul Gandhi's Remark on Veer Savarkar

Mumbai University released an official statement where it mentioned that all candidates seeking UG enrollments need to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admission.

Colleges will give the enrolled students a provisional admission certificate which will be required at the time of document verification, when students submit the hard copies of their mark sheet and other documents.

Important Dates:

Pre-admission process for Mumbai University UD admission 2020 has already begun on the varsity website – mum.digitaluniversity.ac. The merit list will be prepared according to the registrations.

Last Date for Pre-admission Registration – August 4, 2020

First Merit List – 7 PM on August 4, 2020

Second Merit List – 7 PM on August 10, 2020

Last Date for Verification and Fee Payment – August 17, 2020 (up to 3 pm)

Final Merit List – 7 PM on August 17, 2020

Final Verification and Fee Payment – August 21, 2020 (up to 3 pm)