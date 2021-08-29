Mysuru: The University of Mysore has withdrawn its controversial order barring the movement of girls on campus late evening after facing backlash. The University has now come out with a revised circular that has extended the same rule for all students and not just female students.Also Read - Mysuru Gangrape: 5 Arrested, 1 Absconding; Karnataka HM Declares Victory in Cracking Case

Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said in a tweet, “In the wake of the tragedy in Mysore, I informed the Vice-Chancellor to withdraw the order as soon as the circular issued by the University of Mysore forbidding the student movement at the VV campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn.”

“All vice-chancellors are advised to take safety measures and create safe…campuses. In addition to extensive monitoring, patrolling must be done by security personnel. All Vice-Chancellors have been directed to take necessary action to maintain law and order,” Narayan added.

ಮೈಸೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ದುರ್ಘಟನೆ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 6.30ರ ನಂತರ ವಿವಿ ಕ್ಯಾಂಪಸ್ಸಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿನಿಯರ ಓಡಾಟವನ್ನು ನಿಷೇಧಿಸಿ ಮೈಸೂರು ವಿಶ್ವವಿದ್ಯಾಲಯ ಹೊರಡಿಸಿದ್ದ ಸುತ್ತೋಲೆಯ ವಿಚಾರ ಗಮನಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ಕೂಡಲೇ ಸದರಿ ಆದೇಶವನ್ನು ವಾಪಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲು ಉಪಕುಲಪತಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೂಚಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಆ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಅದನ್ನು ವಾಪಸ್ ಪಡೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 28, 2021

In an earlier order, the University of Mysore had barred female students from going to the Kukkarahalli Lake area after 6.30 pm. The action was taken in the wake of the alleged gang rape of a girl student at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on August 24. As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat up the girl’s male friend.

Mysuru Gangrape Case

Karnataka police yesterday arrested five people accused in the Mysuru gangrape case. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had stated that the operation to nab the perpetrators was successful.

“Five arrested in connection with the incident. As per reports, they’re from Tamil Nadu. As per preliminary probe, one of the accused is juvenile (subject to confirmation), it’ll be known from further probe. One accused is absconding,” Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood had announced.

According to police sources, while four of the accused were arrested in Sathyamangala, Tamil Nadu, the fifth was nabbed in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka.

Among the four accused from Tamil Nadu, three had criminal backgrounds.