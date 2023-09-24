Home

NAAC Team To Visit These Universities From Sept 27 – Know How Colleges Receive Accreditation

The peer teams of NAAC are scheduled to visit two universities for accreditation assessment, namely, Sambalpur University and Utkal University in Odisha. Know the criteria, the process on which the colleges receive accreditation..

New Delhi: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission, is headquartered at Bengaluru and is an independent, national accreditation agency. Its mandate as reflected in its vision statement is in making quality assurance an integral part of the functioning of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The peer teams of NAAC are scheduled to travel to Odisha for the accreditation review of two universities on September 27, 2023. Read more to find out the universities that NAAC is visiting, the reason behind their review and the process and criteria on the basis of which the higher education institutions receive accreditation..

NAAC Scheduled To Visit These Universities On September 27

As mentioned earlier, the peer teams of NAAC are visiting two universities in Odisha, for accreditation on September 27, which will mark the first of the three days of validation. The first is a public university- Utkal University which is situated in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Odisha. It is credited for being the oldest university in the state and the 17th oldest university in India. The second university is the Sambalpur University, which is again, a public university and is located in Burla town, of Sambalpur district of Odisha. The Governor of Odisha is the chancellor of this university.

While the peer team will assess Sambalpur University, the performance of Utkal University will be revaluated; the latter had requested for a reassessment after it was downgraded from A+ to A by NAAC. This will be the third-cycle assessment for Sambalpur University. The main aim of the peer team is to evaluate properly, the qualitative metrics which are specified and outlined in the Self Study Report (SSR), as submitted by the university.

How Does NAAC Grant Accreditation To HEIs

According to the official website of NAAC, the council functions through its General Council (GC) and Executive Committee (EC) comprising educational administrators, policy makers and senior academicians from a cross-section of Indian higher education system. In addition to the statutory bodies that steer its policies and core staff to support its activities NAAC is advised by the advisory and consultative committees constituted from time to time. The NAAC Assessment for Accreditation is usually based on seven major parameters-

Curriculum, Teaching, Learning and Evaluation Methods Research Innovation and Extension Activities Infrastructure and Learning Resources Student Support and Progression Governance, Leadership and Management Institutional Management and Best Practices

