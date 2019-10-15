National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) admit card has been released on official website nabard.org.

The NABARD Assistant 2019 exam is slated to be held on October 20, 2019. Students must note that all the details regarding the venue and timings of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card.

Here is How You Can Download NABARD Assistant 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go on the official website nabard.org.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link which says ‘DOWNLOADING PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION ADMISSION LETTER AND EXAMINATION HANDOUTS’

Step 3: Now, a new window will open. Click on Download Call Letter.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Alternatively, students can also click on the NABARD Assistant Admit Card Download link here.

Students must also download the Examination handouts for the Assistant examination provided.