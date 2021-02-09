NABARD: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the NABARD Grade A Final Result 2020 today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination and interview round for Assistant Manager posts can check their results through the official site of NABARD on nabard.org. Here, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results. Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021 Application Process Begins at rbi.org.in, Direct Link Here

The interview was conducted on November 23, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR NABARD Grade A Final Result 2020

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the results:

Visit the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

Click on NABARD Grade A Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

Check your result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprised of three phases- Phase I was the preliminary examination, Phase II was the Main examination and Phase III was Interview. Those candidates who have qualified the examination appeared for the interview round.

The main examination was conducted on September 24, 2020, for Paper I and II for 100 marks questions.

This recruitment drive will fill up 154 posts of Assistant Manager in P & SS and RDBS. The application process started on January 15 and ended on February 3, 2020.