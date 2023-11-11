Home

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam on Nov 19; Know How to Download Call Letter at nabard.org

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam Date: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will conduct the Grade A Mains examination for the recruitment of an Assistant Manager In Grade ‘A’. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023. Interested candidates can download the NABARD Grade A Mains admit card 2023 by visiting the official website at nabard.org. To access the call letter for phase II (Main) online examination, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, roll number and password, and date of birth.

NABARD Call Letter For Phase II (Main) Online Examination: How to Download Admit Card Online?

Go to the official website – nabard.org

Click on the Career Notice tab.

Look for the link that reads, “Recruitment To The Post Of AM(RDBS) 2023 – Mains Examination Call Letter – 19.11.2023.”

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

