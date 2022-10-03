NABARD Grade A Result 2022 Download Link: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the result for the NABARD Grade A preliminary examination today, October 04, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the NABARD Grade A Result 2022 by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. As per the earlier schedule, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Grade A officers was held on September 7, 2022.Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the result. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022 Likely From October 10 at mcc.nic.in; MCC Issues Key Points For PwD Candidates

HOW TO DOWNLOAD NABARD GRADE A RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at nabard.org

On the homepage, click on the Careers notice option.

A new webpage will open on the screen.

Now click on the result link provided under – Recruitment Of Grade A (RDBS) Officers – 2022 – Roll Nos. Of Candidates Shortlisted For Phase II – Mains Examination

A New PDF document will appear on the screen.

Search for your roll number and download the result for future reference.

Those who have cleared the prelims examination will now have to appear for the NABARD Grade A Main examination. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of NABARD. Also Read - UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Released on upneet.gov.in. Check Important Dates Here