NABARD Grade A Result 2022 Download Link: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has declared the result for the NABARD Grade A preliminary examination today, October 04, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the NABARD Grade A Result 2022 by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. As per the earlier schedule, the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Grade A officers was held on September 7, 2022.Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside
For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the result. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022 Likely From October 10 at mcc.nic.in; MCC Issues Key Points For PwD Candidates
HOW TO DOWNLOAD NABARD GRADE A RESULT 2022?
- Visit the official website of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) at nabard.org
- On the homepage, click on the Careers notice option.
- A new webpage will open on the screen.
- Now click on the result link provided under – Recruitment Of Grade A (RDBS) Officers – 2022 – Roll Nos. Of Candidates Shortlisted For Phase II – Mains Examination
- A New PDF document will appear on the screen.
- Search for your roll number and download the result for future reference.
Those who have cleared the prelims examination will now have to appear for the NABARD Grade A Main examination. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of NABARD. Also Read - UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule Released on upneet.gov.in. Check Important Dates Here