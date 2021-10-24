NABARD main exam date: The candidates who are preparing for NABARD Mains Exam, we have some important news for you. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has announced NABARD Mains Exam 2021 date. . As per the schedule, the exam will begin on November 16, 2021. The candidates can now check the exam dates on the official website.Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2021: Application Process For 153 Posts Ends Today, Salary up to Rs 70000 | Apply Now at nabard.org

NABARD Mains 2021 exam aims to hire candidates for the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A, RDBS, or Rajbahsha and Manager in Grade B. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will be qualified for Mains exam 2021.

Official notice reads, "Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria for the post. NABARD would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the ON-LINE application along with applicable requisite fee and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of interview / joining. If, at any stage, it is found that any information furnished in the ON-LINE application is false/ incorrect or if according to the Bank, the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post, his/ her candidature will be cancelled and he/she will not be allowed to appear for the interview / joining."

NABARD Mains 2021: Important Dates

NABARD Mains for Asst Manager post will be conducted on November 16, 2021

NABARD Mains for Manager post will be conducted on November 17, 2021

NABARD Prelims 2021 was conducted last month on September 17 and September 18, 2021.

