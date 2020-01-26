NABARD Office Attendant 2020 Prelims: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has published admit cards for its Office Attendant preliminary exam 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards for NABARD’s official website i.e nabard.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 73 vacancies. Candidates can download their admit cards till February 4, which is the date of the exam.

Steps to download NABARD Office Attendant 2020 Prelims Admit Cards:

Step 1: Visit the official NABARD website nabard.org

Step 2: On the homepage, under ‘What’s New,’ click on ‘Link For Downloading Preliminary Examination Call Letter And Handouts For Office Attendant’

Step 3: On the new page which opens, click on ‘Download Call Letter: Office Attendant’

Step 4: Login using your credentials like registration/roll number and password/date of birth

Step 5: You will now see your admit card in PDF form

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy with you for future reference

Alternatively, click here to access the login page directly.

Online applications for this recruitment drive were accepted between December 25-January 12. The exam will be conducted in Hindi or English, depending on the preferred mode of exam filled in by the candidate in his/her application form. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and candidates will have to answer objective questions in the 120-marks paper.

In order to pass the Prelims, candidates will have to pass all sections individually. Those who pass stage one will be called for stage two which will be a Mains exam. On the basis of marks obtained in the main exam, a final merit list will be prepared.