New Delhi: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has begun online application process for recruitment to the posts of Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi). The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can apply for the vacancies on the official website i.e. nabard.org.

Below, for the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post.

NABARD Recruitment: Key Details

The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 10, 2022.

The NABARD recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 177 vacancies

Out of 177 vacancies, 173 vacancies are for the post of Development Assistant and 4 for the post of Development Assistant (Hindi).

Eligibility:

Candidates must be in the age group 21 to 35 years of age as on September 1, 2022.

Relaxation in upper age is provided to reserved category candidates.

The Phase-I (Preliminary) Online Examination will be of 100 marks and is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2022.

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs.400 for general category candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/EXS category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

The intimation charge is Rs.50 for all categories.

NABARD recruitment: Here’s how to apply