NABARD Recruitment 2022: National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a short recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Development Assistant. The registration process will begin from September 15. The last date to submit the application form is October 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

NABARD Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The registration process will begin: September 15, 2022

The registration process will end: October 10, 2022

NABARD Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancy

Development Assistant: 173 posts

Development Assistant(Hindi): 04 posts

NABARD Eligibility Criteria

Development Assistant: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate. Development Assistant(Hindi): Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University in English/Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class forSC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subject with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD/EXS candidates) in the aggregate.

NABARD Selection Procedure

"Detailed advertisement related to state wise/category wise vacancies, education qualification, age, application fee, selection procedure, etc., and online link for application will be available on the website (https://www.nabard.org ) on 15 September 2022," reads the short notification.

Direct Link: Download NABARD 2022 Recruitment Notification

NABARD Age Limit

Development Assistant: 21 – 35 Years

How to Apply Online For NABARD Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 10, 2022, through the official website —www.nabard.org. Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the short notification shared above.