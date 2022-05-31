Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results on Tuesday (May 31) 2 pm. The NBSE Class 10 and 12 results can be checked on the Nagaland board’s official websites- nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com. As per data available by the NBSE board around 46,000 students are awaiting the declaration of the NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the NBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022.Also Read - Nagaland Board to Conduct Class 10, 12 Examinations in March in Offline Mode

“The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in,” the NBSE Chairman said while sharing the news of the declaration of the 10th and 12th results. Also Read - NBSE Result 2018 : Nagaland Board Class 10 Pass Percentage Recorded at 66 And 90 Per Cent Respectively; Vivotsonuo Sorhie And Cynthia Zeuzeule Emerge Toppers

“The Provisional Results Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheet/pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available in the board’s portal-nbsenl.edu.in,” NBSE earlier mentioned.

Follow all the updates on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 here: