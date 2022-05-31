Nagaland NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will declare the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results on Tuesday (May 31) 2 pm. The NBSE Class 10 and 12 results can be checked on the Nagaland board’s official websites- nbsenl.edu.in, nbsenagaland.com. As per data available by the NBSE board around 46,000 students are awaiting the declaration of the NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022. Candidates can keep refreshing this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the NBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022.Also Read - Nagaland Board to Conduct Class 10, 12 Examinations in March in Offline Mode

“The 10th, 12th merit list, along with the result booklet will be available on the official website- nbsenl.edu.in,” the NBSE Chairman said while sharing the news of the declaration of the 10th and 12th results. Also Read - NBSE Result 2018 : Nagaland Board Class 10 Pass Percentage Recorded at 66 And 90 Per Cent Respectively; Vivotsonuo Sorhie And Cynthia Zeuzeule Emerge Toppers

“The Provisional Results Gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the board along with the marksheet/pass certificates. Soft copy will be made available in the board’s portal-nbsenl.edu.in,” NBSE earlier mentioned.

    Nagaland Board NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Candidates must note that this year the Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2022 will be available in the print form, via the Mobile App and in the online mode.

    Nagaland Board Results 2022 LIVE: For students to check NBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the 10th/ 12th registration number in the link provided. Follow the steps provided below to check NBSE Class 10th and 12th Results:

    1.Visit the Nagaland Board official website

    2.Click on the NBSE 10th/12th result link

    3.Enter the NBSE 10th/ 12th Registration number in the link provided

    4.The NBSE 10th and 12th results will be displayed

    5.Download the NBSE 10th and 12th Results for further reference

    NBSE HSSLC and HSLC result LIVE: List of websites to check Nagaland Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2022

    nbsenl.edu.in

    http://www.results.shiksha

    http://www.examresults.net

    http://www.indiaresults.com

    Nagaland Board NBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: Nagaland Board of Secondary Education on May 31 will announce the Nagaland Board 10th and 12th Result 2021. Candidates can check the NBSE HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) results on the official site of NBSE at nbsenagaland.com once teh result is out.