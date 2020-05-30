New Delhi: The Nagaland Board of School Education has declared the NBSE HSLC Result 2020 and HSSLC Results 2020 on its official website nbsenagaland.com. Also Read - Nagaland Board Result 2020: HSLC, HSSLC Result to be Out Soon | Know Here Steps to Check

All those who appeared for the exam can visit the official website and check their results. In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can visit the site later.

Here is how you can check your results:

Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘HSLC and HSSLC result 2020’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out of the same.

Students can get their results via SMS also:

1) For HSLC Class 10 results: Type SMS – NB10 (SPACE) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

2) For HSLC Class 12 results: Type SMS – NB12 (SPACE) ROLL NUMBER and send the same to 56070