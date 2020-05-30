Nagaland Board Result 2020 for class 10 and 12 students will be announced today at 2 PM, on its official website nbsenagaland.com.
Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website.
In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can visit the site later.
Here is how you can check your results:
Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘HSLC and HSSLC result 2020’.
Step 3: A new page will open.
Step 4: Enter all the details asked.
Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a print-out of the same.
Students can get their results via SMS also:
1) For HSLC Class 10 results: Type SMS – NB10 (SPACE) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070
2) For HSLC Class 12 results: Type SMS – NB12 (SPACE) ROLL NUMBER and send the same to 56070