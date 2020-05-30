Nagaland Board Result 2020 for class 10 and 12 students will be announced today at 2 PM, on its official website nbsenagaland.com.

Students are advised to keep a tab on the official website.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students can visit the site later.

Here is how you can check your results:

Step 1: Visit the official website nbsenagaland.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘HSLC and HSSLC result 2020’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print-out of the same.

Students can get their results via SMS also:

1) For HSLC Class 10 results: Type SMS – NB10 (SPACE) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070

2) For HSLC Class 12 results: Type SMS – NB12 (SPACE) ROLL NUMBER and send the same to 56070