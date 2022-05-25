NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE will likely declare the NBSE result 2022 for HSLC and HSSLC exams today (May 25). The NBSE 10th, and 12th results will be published on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in and students who appeared for the exams will have to enter their roll number and school code to check the NBSE result 2022 for Class 10 and class 12. The online nbsenl.edu.in result 2022 will be provisional and original mark sheets will be distributed through schools. Nagaland Board result 2022 for HSLC and HSSLC will include the student’s personal, marks and other details.Also Read - MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results to be Announced at mpbse.nic.in Soon; Check Dates and Other Updates Here

Here’s How to check Nagaland Board Result 2022