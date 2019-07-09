Nagpur: A Nagpur University has made lessons on history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its role in ‘nation-building’ part of its curriculum. Notably, the Sangh has headquarters in Nagpur.

The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has included RSS history in the second year BA (History) course.

The first section of the chapter speaks about the establishment of the Congress party and the rise of Jawaharlal Nehru, while the second talks about issues such as the civil disobedience movement. The third has details about the role of RSS in nation-building.

A board member said that the move is to educate students on ‘new trends’ in history. “This year, we have introduced the contribution of the RSS in the nation-building for the students of history so that they can know about new trends that take place in history. New trends like Marxism, new Marxism or new modernism have become a part of history as new trends,” Satish Chafle, a member of the Board of Studies of the university told PTI.

“Nationalist school of thoughts (including leaders like) Lokmanya Tilak is also part of Indian history. Similarly, the history of the Sangh is a part of the nationalist school. Hence, introduction to RSS was included in the course,” he added.

This move by the RSS did not stay away from criticism.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted, “Where would Nagpur University find reference of RSS & Nation Building? It is the most divisive force which collaborated with British, opposed freedom movement, didn’t hoist Tricolor for 52 yrs calling it inauspicious, wanted Manusmriti in lieu of constitution, spreads Hatred.”