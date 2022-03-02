Nagpur: Just days after Maharashtra’s Nagpur University issued a statement confirming that the summer 2022 theory and practical examinations will be held offline/physical mode, the student community has launched a protest against the move. Many teachers and principals of city colleges affiliated with the university have also supported the students’ protest stating that most of them were yet to resume offline classes in colleges and still preferred online teaching, apprehensive of contracting COVID-19.Also Read - Parental Consent Not Mandatory For Class 10, 12 Students to Attend Offline Classes, Exams: Delhi Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines

Speaking to the media, the students said that the entire session’s classes were held online and exams should also be conducted in the same mode. Even though COVID cases have reduced significantly but it is not completely gone and in such a situation, there is always a risk of them contracting the deadly virus, the students added. They also said that many of them were yet to receive the first or second dose of vaccinations, which made them vulnerable to coronavirus infection. Also Read - Board Exams 2022: Students From 15 States Move Supreme Court Against Conducting Offline Exams

Supporting their stand, Maharashtra Students Welfare Association (MSWA) president Vaibhav Edke said transportation and accommodation would be a big problem for examinees if they were to appear for offline papers. Speaking to TOI, Edke said, “Instead, the blended mode should be adopted by the university by balancing theory and multiple-choice questions.” He added, “The syllabus must be reduced by at least 50% for offline papers, as many colleges are still teaching in online mode.” Also Read - Amid Student Demands, Education Ministry Postpones All Offline Exams This Month

Some outstation students have also complained, “Since public transportation has not reverted to pre-Covid levels, we will face plenty of problems while commuting from our native places to Nagpur.” The students added, “At a few remote places, internet connectivity is a major issue along with load shedding. Therefore, many students could not even complete their syllabus. They will face difficulties while writing theory papers in such cases.”

After a two-year gap since March 2020, the university has decided to hold exams in offline mode, however, college teachers and principals accused the NU administration of acting in haste for offline exams without considering the ground reality. “NU has entrusted us with offline exams where we have to set the papers, evaluate them and declare the results. It is not possible in such a short period, particularly in the absence of adequate teaching and non-teaching staff. They should have waited for Covid cases to come down further before forcing offline exams on the hapless students,” they said.