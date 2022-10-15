Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Nainital Bank has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Management Trainees (MTs) posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —nainitalbank.co.in.Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacancies will be filled in the organization. The last date to submit the application form is October 25, 2022. For more details about the recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - Coal India Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply For 41 Medical Executive Posts at coalindia.in; Check Salary Here

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of online registration of application 14/10/2022 Closure of registration of application 25/10/2022 Closure for editing application details 25/10/2022 Last date for printing your application 09/11/2022 Online Fee Payment 14/10/2022 to 25/10/2022

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Vacancy 2022

Management Trainees (MTs): 40 posts

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Salary

Management Trainee Lump sum payment of Rs. 30,000.00 per month

Direct Link: Apply Online For Nainital Bank Management Trainees Jobs

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Management Trainees (MTs): Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure from the link given below. Also Read - ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in From Oct 19. Read Details Here

DIRECT LINK: Nainital Bank Management Trainees Recruitment Notification

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Application Fee

Management Trainees: Rs. 1000.00 (Rupees one thousand only) including GST.

How to Apply For Nainital Bank Management Trainees Posts?

Candidates can apply online only from 14.10.2022 to 25.10.2022 by visiting the official website — nainitalbank.co.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification given below. It is to be noted that no other mode of application will be accepted. Also Read - SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For 1673 Posts at sbi.co.in. Deets Inside