Nainital Bank Recruitment 2020: Nainital Bank has invited applications for the posts of Probationary Officer and Clerk. All those who are interested can visit the official website at nainitalbank.co.in and apply by September 15, 2020. A total of 155 posts have been announced.

Students must note that admit cards can be released anytime soon. The examination will be conducted in an online mode, and will comprise of a written test and an interview.

Further, an Indemnity Bond for the prescribed amount with surety will also be required from a candidate if they get selected for any of the posts.

IMPORTANT DATES

Opening date of application: August 29, 2020

Last date of application: September 15, 2020

POSTS

Probationary Officers: 75 Posts

Clerks: 80 Posts

FEES

Probationary Officers: Rs 2000 including GST

Clerks: Rs 1500 including GST