Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates applying for Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022 process, we have some important news for you all. Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Management Trainee and Clerk. However, the last date to apply for the posts has been extended till February 25, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply for the mentioned posts was February 15, 2022.Also Read - NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: NCERT to Release Final Results on Feb 18 | Details Inside

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —nainitalbank.co.in. Also Read - MEA Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 75 Intern Posts at internship.mea.gov.in

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: February 1, 2022

The online application ends: February 25, 2022

On-line Fee Payment: February 1, 2022

Tentative Period of exam: Tentatively In March 2022

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Registration For 154 Posts Begins at nhm.assam.gov.in| Deets Inside

Clerk : 50 Posts

: 50 Posts Management Trainee: 50 Posts

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Clerk: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University.

Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Management Trainee: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University/Institute.

Age Limit: In order to apply for the above-mentioned posts, candidates should be between 21 to 30 years.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the online written test. The exam will be held in the month of March(tentatively)2022. Qualifying students will be called for an interview. Application fees to apply for the post of both Clerks and Management Trainees has been reduced to Rs. 1000.00 (Rupees one thousand only) including GST from Rs. 1500.00.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 25, 2022, through the official website — nainitalbank.co.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification given below.