Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Nainital Bank has invited candidates to apply for Management Trainees (MTs) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by logging into the official website —nainitalbank.co.in. A total of 40 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the last date to submit the application form is October 25, 2022. The number of vacancies mentioned above is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the Bank. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Commencement of online registration of application 14/10/2022 Closure of registration of application 25/10/2022 Closure for editing application details 25/10/2022 Last date for printing your application 09/11/2022 Online Fee Payment 14/10/2022 to 25/10/2022

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Vacancy 2022

Management Trainees (MTs): 40 posts

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Management Trainees (MTs) Educational Qualification: Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Direct Link: Apply Online For Nainital Bank Management Trainees Jobs

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure from the link given below.

DIRECT LINK: Nainital Bank Management Trainees Recruitment Notification

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Application Fee

Management Trainees: Rs. 1000.00 (Rupees one thousand only) including GST.

Nainital Bank Management Trainees Salary

Management Trainee Lump sum payment of Rs. 30,000.00 per month

How to Apply For Nainital Bank Management Trainees Jobs?

Interested candidates can apply online only from October 14 to October 25 by visiting the official website — nainitalbank.co.in.