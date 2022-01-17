Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Nainital Bank has announced a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Associate Vice President, Manager, Law Officer, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the bank’s official website, nainitalbank.co.in. Note, Candidates must submit the offline application latest by February 07, 2022. For more details on the Nainital Bank Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Releases Date Sheet on mcc.nic.in | Check Full Schedule Here

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Associate Vice President – Credit Department: 5 Posts

Associate Vice President – Inspection/ Audit Department: 1 Post

Associate Vice President – Recovery Department: 1 Post

Associate Vice President – Credit Monitoring Department: 1 Post

Associate Vice President – Human Resources Department: 1 Post

Associate Vice President – Planning Department: 1 Post

Associate Vice President – Vigilance Department: 1 Post

Associate Vice President – Investment/ Treasury Department: 1 Post

Manager- Marketing and WMS: 1 Post

Law Officer: 2 Posts

Risk Officer: 2 Posts

Personnel Officer: 4 Posts

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Associate Vice President: Credit Department – CA / CFA OR Full time 2 years MBA (Finance) from a recognized university/ institute with relevant experience of 6 years OR B.Com/ M.Com with relevant experience of 8 years.

Associate Vice President: Inspection/ Audit Department,Recovery Department,Credit Monitoring Department,Vigilance Department – CA / CFA/ ICWA OR Full time 2 years MBA (Finance) from a recognized university/ institute OR B.Com/ M.Com/ Other Post Graduation. 7 years of experience.

Law Officer: Having passed 3/5 years professional degree in Law with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized University/Institute.

Risk Officer: Full time/ Regular degree of MBA (Finance)/ Master Degree in (Mathematics/ Statistics/ Econometrics) with min. 60% marks from a recognized University or AICTE approved Institute.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 1500 including GST which should be remitted through Demand Draft in favour of the Nainital Bank Limited payable at Nainital (Uttarakhand) and the same should be attached with the application.

How to Apply

The candidates applying for the post/s mentioned above must submit their duly typed application in the enclosed Application format through Registered/ Speed Post addressed to ‘The Vice President (HRM), The Nainital Bank Limited, Head Office, 7 Oaks Building, Mallital, Nainital-263001 (Uttarakhand)’ on or before February 7, 2022. For more details on the Bank application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here