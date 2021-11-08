NALCO Recruitment 2021: The National Aluminium Company Limited(NALCO) on Monday announced a recruitment notification under which it will hire for various posts such as General Manager, Assistant Manager, and others.Also Read - IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Post at iitjammu.ac.in | Know Application Fee, Last Date
Eligible candidates planning to appear for the recruitment can fill in the application form from the official website nalcoindia.com. A total of 86 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
NALCO Recruitment 2021: Name of Posts
- Deputy Manager
- Senior Manager
- Assistant General Manager
- Deputy General Manager
- Manager
Note, candidates, must check the maximum age limit of the candidate. A candidate should be in between 23-54 years of age as of Dec 7, 2021.
NALCO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember
- The application form begins on Nov 8, 2021.
- The last date to fill in the application form is Dec 7, 2021.
NALCO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
- Visit the official website nalcoindia.com.
- Click on the ‘Current Opening Section’ present on the homepage.
- Now click on the Apply Now button to apply for the various post.
- A new window will open. Under this, register your account if you don’t have an account.
- Provide credentials such as Name, Aadhar Number, Date of Birth, mobile number, and a passport size photo to register.
- Now log in to the account using the given Id Password to fill in the application form.
- Pay the required amount of the money as an application form.
- Submit the form. Save, Download and take a printout of the Application form for future reference.
NALCO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Based on the information provided, and the declaration submitted by the candidate during the submission of the application process, a candidate will be hired. Candidate’s experience in the field of Mining, Chemical, Power, Metallurgical, a candidate will get additional weightage.