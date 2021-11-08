NALCO Recruitment 2021: The National Aluminium Company Limited(NALCO) on Monday announced a recruitment notification under which it will hire for various posts such as General Manager, Assistant Manager, and others.Also Read - IIT Jammu Recruitment 2021: Apply For Various Post at iitjammu.ac.in | Know Application Fee, Last Date

Eligible candidates planning to appear for the recruitment can fill in the application form from the official website nalcoindia.com. A total of 86 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway Invites Applications For Over 1600 Posts | Direct Link Available Here

NALCO Recruitment 2021: Name of Posts Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Programmer, Computer Operator Posts. Apply Now on uppsc.up.nic.in

Deputy Manager

Senior Manager

Assistant General Manager

Deputy General Manager

Manager

Note, candidates, must check the maximum age limit of the candidate. A candidate should be in between 23-54 years of age as of Dec 7, 2021.

NALCO Recruitment 2021: Important Dates to Remember

The application form begins on Nov 8, 2021.

The last date to fill in the application form is Dec 7, 2021.

NALCO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Visit the official website nalcoindia.com.

Click on the ‘Current Opening Section’ present on the homepage.

Now click on the Apply Now button to apply for the various post.

A new window will open. Under this, register your account if you don’t have an account.

Provide credentials such as Name, Aadhar Number, Date of Birth, mobile number, and a passport size photo to register.

Now log in to the account using the given Id Password to fill in the application form.

Pay the required amount of the money as an application form.

Submit the form. Save, Download and take a printout of the Application form for future reference.

NALCO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Based on the information provided, and the declaration submitted by the candidate during the submission of the application process, a candidate will be hired. Candidate’s experience in the field of Mining, Chemical, Power, Metallurgical, a candidate will get additional weightage.