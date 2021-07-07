NATA 2021 Second Test: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the admit card for the second test of NATA 2021. All candidates who have successfully completed the NATA 2021 registration ahead of the deadline will be able to download the NATA admit card from July 7 (Wednesday) onwards. The announcement about the NATA admit card release date was provided along with the brochure itself. The NATA admit card 2021 will be available on the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture – nata.in.

The second session of NATA 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 12. However, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed and scheduled for July 11. The NATA 2021 second test will be conducted from 2.30 to 5.30 PM on July 11.

NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch (Bachelor of Architecture) course. NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for a specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.

In this second session of NATA 2021, candidates who appeared in the NATA 2021 first test are also eligible to reappear. To download the admit card of NATA 2021, students will have to log into the portal using their email id and password. All the details regarding the entrance test including the allotted exam center will be made available through NATA 2021 admit card/NATA hall ticket 2021.

Follow these steps to download the NATA 2021 admit card/NATA hall ticket 2021:

Visit the official website at nata.in Click on the link to NATA login The candidate’s login portal will appear on the screen Login using NATA 2021 application number and password A tab will reflect NATA admit card, click on it NATA 2021 hall ticket shall appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Candidates appearing for NATA 2021 at exam centres are also advised to carry their NATA admit card along with a valid photo ID to avoid any hindrance during commutation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.