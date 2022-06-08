NATA 2022 Admit Card: The Council of Architecture(CoA) has released the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 session 1. Candidates can download their NATA 2022 Admit card from the official website of CoA, nata.in. ” NATA admit card has been made LIVE for first NATA Test,” reads the official website. The CoA will conduct the first NATA Test on June 12, 2022, all over the country. The second test will be held on July 7, 2022. The third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card 2022 Released For Pay Level 5, 3, 2| Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the NATA 2022 admit card. Also Read - NEET UG Admit Card 2022 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in| Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

NATA 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture( CoA ) at nata.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the ‘ NATA Registration 2022 ‘ link

‘ link Enter all the required credentials such as email id, password, and security code, and click on the ‘login’ button

Click on the ‘NATA admit card’ link.

The NATA 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen

will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the NATA 2022 hall ticket from the direct link given above. For more details, candidates may contact the NATA Helpdesk at email, natahelpdesk2022@gmail.com and NATA Helpdesk number, 08045549467. Candidates can also check the official notice HERE. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in| Details Inside