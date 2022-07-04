NATA 2022 Admit Card Update: The Council of Architecture(CoA) on Monday released the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 2 examination. Candidates can download their NATA 2022 Admit card from CoA’s official website, nata.in.”Admit Card has been made live for NATA TEST-2,” reads the official statement. The NATA phase 2 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2022.Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule Likely to be Released Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check List of Documents to Register

As per news reports, the phase 2 result will be declared by July 15, 2022. It is to be noted that CoA conducted the first NATA Test on June 12, 2022, all over the country. The third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the NATA 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card.

How to Download NATA 2022 Admit Card?