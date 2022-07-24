NATA 2022 Session 3 Registration Dates: The Council of Architecture(CoA) has extended the last date to apply for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 exam till July 27, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for NATA Phase 3 exam through the CoA’s official website, nata.in. Earlier, the last date to fill the application form was today, July 24, 2022. It is to be noted that CoA will conduct the third NATA Test on August 07, 2022.Also Read - ITBP Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Sub Inspector Posts Till August 14| Check Pay Scale, Age Limit Here

Why is NATA 2022 Held?

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.

NATA 2022 Session 3 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 27, 2022

NATA 2022 Admit Card: August 5, 2022.

NATA exam Date: August 07, 2022

NATA 2022 Result: August 16, 2022.

How to Fill NATA 2022 Application Form?

Visit the CoA’s official website, nata.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “‘NATA 2022 Registration.” Now register yourself on the portal. Fill the application form. Upload the necessary documents, if required. Pay the application fee and submit the form. Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.