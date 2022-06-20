NATA 2022 Result: The Council of Architecture(CoA) is likely to declare the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022, today, June 20, 2022. Once the results are out, candidates can download their scorecard through the official website, nata.in. This year, CoA conducted the first NATA Test on June 12, 2022. The examination was held all over the country. As per the earlier notification, the second test will be conducted on July 7, 2022. The third test is scheduled to be held on August 7, 2022.Also Read - JEECUP Admit Card 2022 Released; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The First Test of NATA 2022 was held at 134 centres in the country and 6 international centres. The Test was a computer-based Test conducted in two sessions. The first session was held from 10: 00 AM to 01:00 PM. The second session was held from 2.30 PM to 05.30 PM.

According to the earlier notification, a total of 13143 candidates have registered for the Second Test whereas 10554 candidates have registered for the Third Test. Below are the steps to download the NATA 2022 Result.

NATA 2022: How to Download Result?

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture( CoA ) at nata.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NATA 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials.

Click on the submit option.

Your NATA 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates will be able to download their Score Cards from NATA 2022 website www.nata.in after the declaration of the result.