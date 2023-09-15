NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card Released

Home

Education

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card OUT: Download At nata.in

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Admit Card OUT: Download At nata.in

The 4th test for NATA will be held on September 17. The examination will take place in two shifts, from 10 AM to 1 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA 2023 Exam 4 admit card out.

The Council Of Architecture (COA) has released the admit card for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Phase 4. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of NATA at nata.in. To download the admit card, aspirants will be required to punch in their valid login credentials, including their Application Number, Password, and Security Code. The Phase 4 exam for NATA 2023 will be conducted by the Council Of Architecture (COA) through online mode.

Trending Now

The NATA 2023 Phase 4 is expected to take place on September 17. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the second shift will be from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

You may like to read

For those who do not know, NATA is the competitive examination for admission to the B.Arch. programme in various universities and institutions.

Candidates who have applied for NATA 2023 Phase 4 between 23 August and 11 September 2023 will be able to download their hall tickets.

How To Download NATA Test 4 Admit Cards?

In order to download the admit card for the NATA test 2023 Part 4, the candidates can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of NATA at www.nata.in

Step 2

Next, click on the link “NATA-2023 Exam 4 admit card”

Step 3

After that put in your login details and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 4

Check and download the admit card

Step 5

Do not forget to take a printout for future reference

Candidates can also directly download their NATA test admit card here.

In order to gather any more details, the candidates are advised to check out the official website of NATA at http://nata.in/index.html

What Is The NATA 2023 Phase 4 Exam Pattern?

Phase 4 of the NATA examination will have a total number of 125 questions of a total 200 marks across multiple sections. The questions will have different weights of 1, 2 or 3 marks. However, there is no negative marking for the questions answered incorrectly.

Candidates are expected to report at the respective exam centres at least an hour before the exam begins as once the gate is closed no one will be allowed inside the premises.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES