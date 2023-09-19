Home

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Answer Key Out At nata.in; here’s how to download

The 4th test for NATA 2023 took place on September 17 this year. The competitive examination was held in two shifts, between 10 AM to 1 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

There is an important update for the candidates who sat for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2023(NATA) Phase 4. The Council of Architecture (COA) has finally unveiled the answer key for the competitive examination today, September 19. Candidates will be able to download their answer key from the official website of NATA at nata. in.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, Test 4 was conducted by the Council of Architecture on September 17 this year. Part 4 of the test was held in two shifts, the first shift was between 10 AM to 1 PM, while the second shift was from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The NATA test paper includes 1 mark, 2 marks, and 3 marks questions with a total of 125 questions. The entire paper needs to be solved within a timeframe of 3 hours.

NATA originally announced only three phases of the examination. However, they recently decided to conduct phase 4 of the test for the candidates. The final results for Phase 4 of NATA are expected to be released on September 27 this year, although the date has not been officially announced till now.

For those who do not know, the NATA examination is used to determine admission to the B.Arch. programme offered by various universities and institutions across the country.

How To Download The Answer Key For NATA Test 4?

Candidates who wish to check out the answer key for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture Phase 4, can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1

The first thing you need to do is go to the official website of NATA at www.nata.in.

Step 2

Next, click on “NATA-2023 Exam 4 answer key” link.

Step 3

After that, put in your login details and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 4

Following this, the NATA Test 4 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5

Next, check and download the answer key.

Step 6

Do not forget to take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can also directly download the answer key for NATA Test 4 from here.

To garner any further details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website of NATA at – nata.in/index.html.

