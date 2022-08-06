NATA Admit Card 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 phase 3 examination. Registered candidates can download the NATA 2022 Phase 3 admit card from the official website — nata.in. This year, CoA will conduct the third test of NATA 2022 examination on August 7, 2022.Also Read - ISRO Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For PRT, TGT Other Posts at apps.shar.gov.in| Check Salary Notification Here

"NATA Test 3 Admit card has been made live," reads the official statement. The question paper will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. To access the NATA 2022 hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and password. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download the admit card.

How to Download NATA 2022 Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture( CoA ) at nata.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the ‘ NATA Registration 2022 ‘ link

‘ link Enter all the required credentials such as email id, password, and security code, and click on the ‘login’ button

Click on the ‘NATA admit card’ link.

The NATA 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen

will appear on the screen Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the NATA 2022 hall ticket from the direct link given above. For more details, candidates may contact the NATA Helpdesk at email, natahelpdesk2022@gmail.com and NATA Helpdesk number, 08045549467.