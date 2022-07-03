NATA 2022 Admit Card: The Council of Architecture(CoA) will release admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 for the Phase 2 exam tomorrow, July 04, 2022. Once issued, registered candidates can download their NATA 2022 Admit card from CoA’s official website, nata.in. As per the earlier notification, the NATA phase 2 examination will be conducted on July 7, 2022. According to the news reports, the phase 2 result will be declared by July 15, 2022.Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2022 Likely Tomorrow at cbresults.nic.in; Check Alternate Ways to Download Class 10 Marksheet

It is to be noted that CoA conducted the first NATA Test on June 12, 2022, all over the country. The third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. Below are the steps, and a direct link(to be active soon) to download the NATA 2022 Admit Card.

NATA 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture( CoA ) at nata.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the ‘ NATA 2022 Admit Card’ link

link Enter all the required credentials such as email id, password, and security code

Click on the ‘login’ button

Your NATA 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Council of Architecture.