NATA Result Update: The National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Result 2022 is likely to be released soon. According to the official calendar issued by COA, the NATA 2022 Result for the Phase 3 Exam is expected to be released today, August 16, 2022. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. nata.in.

NATA Exam 2022: Important Details

Council of Architecture, COA conducted the NATA Phase 3 Exam on August 7, 2022.

NATA 2022 Phase 3 was conducted at 137 centres across the country

7 centres in 131 cities outside India.

NATA Phase 3 was conducted in CBT mode in two sessions – morning and afternoon.

The morning session was conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM

Afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

For both the shifts of the NATA Phase 3 exam, around 6 thousand students appeared in each of the sessions.

For NATA 2022, COA decided to conduct the NATA three times. Students were allowed to appear for as many attempts as they needed.

For NATA 2022, COA decided to conduct the NATA three times. Students were allowed to appear for as many attempts as they needed.

However, as per the information bulletin, "in case a candidate appears for 2 Tests, best of the 2 scores shall be taken as the valid score and in the case of 3 attempts, the average of the 2 best scores shall be taken as valid score."