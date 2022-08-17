NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has declared the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022 Phase 3 examination. Registered candidates will be able to download the NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 by visiting the official website of NATA at nata.in. “NATA Test 3 scorecard has been published,” reads the official statement.Also Read - LIVE NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely to Release NEET Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Results By End of August

The CoA conducted the NATA Phase 3 examination on August 7 in 137 centers in the country and 7 international centres in 131 Cities. As per the earlier notification, the examination was held in two sessions. The first shift was scheduled to begin from 10: 00 AM to 1.00 PM. The second session began at 2.30 pm and continued till 5:30 PM.

Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Scorecard.

How to Download NATA Phase 3 Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture( CoA ) at nata.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “ NATA-2022 Registration ‘ link.

‘ link. You can also click on the link that reads,”NATA 2022 Results.”

Enter all the required credentials such as email id, password, and security code.

Click on the ‘login’ button

Your NATA Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the NATA Test 3 Scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.

NATA 2022 Session 3 -Highlights