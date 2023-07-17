Home

Education

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Shortly at nata.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Shortly at nata.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Download Link: Candidates can download the NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 by visiting the official website of NATA at nata.in.

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Shortly at nata.in; Direct Link, Steps to Check Scorecard Here

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 Download Link: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will declare the result for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Phase 3 examination today, July 17, 2023. The result will be announced at 5:00 PM. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 by visiting the official website of NATA at .”NATA 2023 Exam 3 Results and Score card will be available at 5 PM, 17 Jul 2023,” reads the official statement on the website.

Trending Now

NATA Phase 3 Result 2023 – Check Date and Time

The Council of Architecture (CoA) will announce the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 Phase 3 examination today, July 17, 2023, at 5:00 PM. In order to download the scorecard, a candidate must enter his/her application number and password.

You may like to read

NATA Phase 3 Exam Date

The CoA conducted the NATA Phase 3 examination on July 9 at various exam centres. As per the earlier notification, the examination was held in two sessions. The first shift was scheduled to begin from 10: 00 AM till 1.00 PM. The second session was held at 2:30 PM and continued till 5:30 PM. Qualifying marks for NATA- 2023 is 70 marks out of 200 marks.

How to Download NATA Phase 3 Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to check and download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Council of Architecture( CoA ) at nata.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the “ NATA-2023 Registration ‘ link.

‘ link. You can also click on the link that reads,”NATA 2023 Results.”

Enter all the required credentials such as application number, password, and captcha code.

Click on the ‘login’ button

Your NATA Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the NATA Test 3 Scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The record of the NATA- 2023 Examination would be preserved only up to 90 days from the date of declaration of results. No request for providing any information thereafter shall be entertained.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture, through assessment of cognitive skills, visual perception and aesthetic sensitivity tests, logical reasoning and critical thinking ability, etc., besides the learning that the candidate has acquired over the past few years and is related to the specific field of study.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES