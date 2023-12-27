Home

India’s National Anthem Jana Gana Mana Was First Sung Today, Know All About This Historic Day

Jana Gana Mana, the national anthem of India was first sung today, December 27 in the year 1911. Know all about this historic day..

New Delhi: The National Anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana has been written by the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and is a symbol of unity in diversity, our rich culture and heritage. We remember the National Anthem today as on this day, it was for the first time that Jana Gana Mana was sung. Jana Gana Mana was first sung 111 years ago, on December 27, 1911 at the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress (INC). The national anthem was sung for th first time in a single-storeyed structure on the Bowbazar Street in Kolkata district, called Bharat Sabha. Know all about it..

As mentioned earlier, the National Anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana was sung for the first time today, December 27, 111 years ago in the year 1911. According to the Ministry of Culture, “It was performed for the first time by Tagore’s niece, Sarala Devi Chowdhurani, and a few other school students performed the anthem in front of notable pre-independence leaders, including then-President Bishan Narayan Dhar, Ambika Charan Mazumder, and Bhupendra Nath Bose.”

After the INC Conference, the song Jana Gana Mana was published in the Tottvobodhini Patrika as ‘Bharat Vidhata’; the Patrika was a Brahmo-community journal which was edited by Rabindranath Tagore himself. Then, it was the first of a five-verse hymn that celebrated the geographic plurality of the country.

Years later, it was performed in 1941 when Subhash Chandra Bose adopted a different version of the original and it was called ‘Shubh Sukh Chain’; it gained a lot of popularity from the public on Augudt 15, 1947 when Capt Thakuri of INA was invited to perform with his orchestra members.

The first anthem was written by Rabindranath Tagore in Bengali and was called ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’; it was later edited, translated into ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and adopted as the National Anthem of Idia on January 24, 1950. The announcement about the same was made by the then-President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

