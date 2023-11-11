Home

National Education Day is celebrated in India on November 11 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India.

National Education Day 2023: Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. Education is not just about going to school and getting a degree. It’s about widening your knowledge and absorbing the truth about life. Speaking of education, National Education Day is celebrated in India on November 11 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of India. Azad was a prominent leader in the Indian freedom struggle and played an important role in shaping the education system in the country. As we prepare to observe National Education Day this year, it’s essential to be mindful of some noteworthy facts.

Date

Every year, the National Education Day is being celebrated on November 11. The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad – India’s first Education Minister. The inaugural celebration of National Education Day took place on November 11, 2008, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. President Pratibha Patil inaugurated the event after the Central government declared November 11 as National Education Day in September 2008.

History

Born on November 18, 1888, Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin Ahmed bin Khairuddin Al-Hussaini Azad was a scholar, educationist, freedom fighter, and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who held the position of the first Education Minister of independent India from 1947 to 1958, is highly esteemed for his dedicated efforts to improve and make education more accessible. Recognizing his significant contributions to the field of education and educational institutions, the Ministry of Human Resource Development declared his birthday as National Education Day. Since 2008, this day has been annually celebrated, serving as a tribute to Azad’s enduring impact on education in India. He was instrumental in the establishment of premier educational institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). These institutions have since played an important role in shaping the educational and research landscape in India.

National Education Day 2023 Theme

The theme for National Education Day 2023 is ‘Embracing Innovation‘.

Significance

Various events, seminars, and activities are organized across the country on this date to highlight the significance of education and its role in the development of individuals and society. It’s a day to reflect on the progress made in the field of education, address challenges, and promote initiatives that enhance the quality of education for all. Educational institutions, government bodies, and non-governmental organizations often take part in organizing events to celebrate National Education Day. The goal is to inspire a sense of responsibility and commitment to education among individuals and communities.

National Education Day: Here are some motivational quotes by the first education minister of India

Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model You have to dream before your dreams can come true Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness No program of national education can be appropriate if it does not give full consideration to the education and advancement of one-half of the society that is the women To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal. Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in society.

