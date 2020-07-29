New Education Policy 2020: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved the new education policy to be adopted in the post-COVID era, as the new session begins. The details will be announced shortly. Also Read - All Teachers, Researchers, Staff to Work From Home Till July 31: HRD Ministry

According to reports, the overhaul has been aimed at accommodating the changes that COVID-19 has brought upon in the education sector, Also Read - E-Learning: The New Norm For Schools, Colleges on EdTech Platform

1. Academic sessions, from now on, will begin from September, October, a change that has to be done because of the ongoing lockdown. Also Read - 'Referred to NASA Scientist's work,' Explains HRD Ministry on Pokhriyal's 'Walking-Talking Computer' Comment at IIT Bombay

2. More use of technology at both school and higher secondary level.

3. The name of the ministry of human resources development has been changed and the ministry will now be known as education ministry.

4. Pre-primary education for all by 2025

5. From pre-primary to class 12 — the entire school education has been divided into 5+3+3+4 design. The first five years are from pre-primary to class 2. The next three years are from class 3 to 5. Next three years are from class 6 to 8. The last four years are from class 9 to 12.

6. Three language formula will be continued. No Hindi imposition.

7. New multidisciplinary subjects will come, blurring the difference between Science and Arts streams.

8. Emphasis on the learning of the classical languages of India between class 6 and 8.

9. Making physical education more important in the curriculum

10. Each state will have a state school regulatory authority.